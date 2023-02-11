Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Sells 5,050 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.59 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
