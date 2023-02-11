Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 90 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $458.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.48, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $610.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

