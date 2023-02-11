Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

