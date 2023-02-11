Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

