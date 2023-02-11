Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $68.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.