Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells $670,300.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Rondoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00.

On Monday, December 19th, John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

INSP opened at $263.16 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

