Susquehanna Raises NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $29.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE NOV opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after buying an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NOV by 155.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after buying an additional 4,665,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 374.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

