M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David E. Blackford Sells 3,000 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MDC stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 111,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,210 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

