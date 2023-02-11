Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CPNG has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Insider Activity

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,827,335 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,764,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 111.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,623 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.