Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $85.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

