Curtis L. Buser Sells 19,401 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $50.40.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.