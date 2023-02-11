Curtis L. Buser Sells 19,401 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CG opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $50.40.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
