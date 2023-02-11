Susquehanna Boosts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $44.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.82.

NYSE SPR opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

