Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 77,560 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $11,696,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Herc Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $150.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $171.74. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

