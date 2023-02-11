Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 2,193 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,515.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,549.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 42.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
