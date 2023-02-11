Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 14,773,500 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dynatrace Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of DT opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
