Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 14,773,500 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DT opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dynatrace

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

