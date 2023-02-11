Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,369,000 after acquiring an additional 287,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Articles

