Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells 16,410 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IT stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

