SVB Leerink Cuts Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $7.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Equillium Price Performance

EQ opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Equillium

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

