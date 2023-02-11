SVB Leerink Cuts Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $7.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Equillium Price Performance
EQ opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
