Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Director David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) Director David V. Goeddel acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,562,712.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,718,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 555,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 528,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,366,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 335,378 shares in the last quarter.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

