Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New Purchases 24,437,927 Shares

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 24,437,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $4,887,585.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,437,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $0.48 on Friday. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 681,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

