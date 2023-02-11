Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.69 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

