Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III Sells 20,067 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

