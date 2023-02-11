Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.
Moderna Trading Up 2.9 %
MRNA stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
