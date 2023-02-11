Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.

Moderna Trading Up 2.9 %

MRNA stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.