MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang Sells 30,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $243.37 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $522.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.