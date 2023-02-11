MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang Sells 30,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $243.37 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $522.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.00.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.