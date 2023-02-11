Maurice Sciammas Sells 6,922 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29.
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.62 and its 200 day moving average is $404.50.
Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.