Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of MYRG opened at $96.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $102.03.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

