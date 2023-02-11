Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of USNA opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $91.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

