Quantbot Technologies LP Has $41,000 Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 641.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

