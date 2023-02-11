Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,108 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $488.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

