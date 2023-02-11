Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

