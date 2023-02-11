Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of The Container Store Group worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCS. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The Container Store Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market cap of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

