Analyzing ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) & Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Bio and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Valens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valens $62.37 million 0.98 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.30

This table compares ONE Bio and Valens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ONE Bio and Valens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valens has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 171.86%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Summary

Valens beats ONE Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

One Bio Corp. engages in the utilization of green processes to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

