AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXS opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

