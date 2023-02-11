Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 28.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2,236.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Universal Display by 48.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

