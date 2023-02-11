Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 470 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $83,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 430,034 shares of company stock valued at $49,953,911 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $133.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $140.52.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

