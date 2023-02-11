Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,200 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Umpqua by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

