Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 270 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ryder System by 6.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $7,185,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 118.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

R opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

