Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 330 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec Company Profile

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $94.64 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

