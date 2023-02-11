Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $88.05. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.