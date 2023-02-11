Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.72 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

