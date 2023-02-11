Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Lyft by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

