Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,228,000 after buying an additional 77,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,849,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,537,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 710,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,040,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silgan Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

SLGN opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

