Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

