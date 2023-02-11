Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 58.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

NYSE:MSA opened at $136.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.92. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

