Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 210 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

