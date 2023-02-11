The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours Dividend Announcement

NYSE CC opened at $34.35 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

