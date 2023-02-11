National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

