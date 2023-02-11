Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WTM opened at $1,501.51 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,017.58 and a 12 month high of $1,539.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,362.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

