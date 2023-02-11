Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,379 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE LPX opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

