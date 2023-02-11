Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after buying an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after buying an additional 875,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 893.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 316,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $6,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,648 shares of company stock worth $162,615. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.52.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.